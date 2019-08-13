Home Cities Delhi

Delhi gets to see the custodians of classical repository

Odissi dancer Ranjana Gauhar on her upcoming performance and using Kabir as a muse.

Published: 13th August 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Odissi dance by Ranjana Gauhar.

Odissi dance by Ranjana Gauhar.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Four decades of relentless pursuance of Odissi dance has made Ranjana Gauhar surrender to its transcendentalism. Years of experience have gotten etched into her mind. It has been the most liberating feeling.

A large part of this journey that she undertook was with the guidance of her teachers, two among whom left an unforgettable mark. They were Mayadhar Raut and Kelucharan Mohapatra, both legendary Odissi exponents in their own right.

While she learnt to dance from the former, the latter’s association enhanced her being.

As an ode them, she waves the flag of Guru Shishya Parampara high with Saare Jahan Se Accha, a presentation that upholds this age-old tradition, which is one of a kind in the world.

It’s not every day that you see both the teacher and disciple share the same platform to showcase their talent. “The audiences should be able to see the new generation of custodians of our classical repository,” says Gauhar, the Founder-President of Utsav, a Delhi-based dance academy.

In its 14th edition, this year will see Odissi, Kathak, Mohiniyattam and Satriya. On day one, a creative dance drama has been organised that is march off from the way Odissi dance is usually portrayed. Titled Khud Mein Kabir, Kabir Mein Hum, it consolidates abstract gestures to foster a new kind of idiosyncratic engagement.

The thought of using Kabir as a muse wasn’t exciting for Gauhar at first. Her mind tossed between several storylines. However, to make an informed decision, she began reading about him. “I was besotted by his life once I learnt about him. Every piece of the literature revealed his modesty and humility.

He was an illiterate man who went on to become a revered poet. Today he is the subject of PHDs. Isn’t that just amazing?” she gushes.

Her piece will display things Kabir has re-inspired in her such as the power of love, peace and surrender.

And the calmness is apparent in the way she speaks about him, softly and slowly. But ask her, her age and there is sudden tension in the conversation. “Why is that important?” she says taking a few seconds to find the equilibrium in her voice. “Artists are ageless. Just like dance, we are eternal at heart,” says Gauhar.
In the last four decades, she has seen how Delhi, her home, has become discerning. “But people are still not willing to pay for classical entertainment. Why that’s the case, I don’t know, but I hope I will one day,” she says. Before it’s not too late.

Saare Jahan Se Accha: August 13-14, at 7 pm, Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranjana Gauhar Odissi dancer Delhi classical dance show Delhi
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp