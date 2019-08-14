Home Cities Delhi

Centre may find site to ‘relocate’ Delhi's Ravidas temple, says Union Minister

He discussed several issues with Baijal, including the Supreme Court order to vacate the site of the temple.

Published: 14th August 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Aam Aadmi Party trained its guns on the Centre over the demolition of a Ravidas temple in the ridge area of Tughlakabad in the national capital, and protests broke out in parts of Punjab, UP and Delhi over the action, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to find a solution to the matter.

Puri, the Union housing and urban affairs minister, said that the Centre would possibly identify an alternative site to “relocate” the temple. He discussed several issues with Baijal, including the Supreme Court order to vacate the site of the temple.

ALSO READ: Delhi civic body 'razed Tughlaqabad temple, hurt sentiments,' says AAP leader

“We, along with the vice-chairman of DDA, are determined to find a solution and possibly identify an alternative site where the temple can be relocated. We have also suggested to the affected parties to appeal to the hon’ble court to issue the necessary directions in this regard,” Puri said in a tweet.

A complete shutdown was observed in many areas in Punjab in response to a bandh call given by Dalit groups to protest against the demolition. Protesters blocked roads at a few places, including the Jalandhar-Delhi national highway, causing huge traffic jams.

