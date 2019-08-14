'Many basic facilities are still lacking ar housing flats': Amrapali flat owner

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

The court order that came in July seemed to us a panacea of ills. We thought now all our problems will be over. But nothing can be farther from the truth. Almost a month later, we are still at sea.

One main point that the Supreme Court order talked about was the registration of flats. Now, this is a tricky issue — registration will surely boost the cost of the flat and make it easy for those who want to sell the property. But, it can be done only after the completion certificates are issued.

And completion certificates can be issued only after all the services are completed, while we still don’t have a Sewage Treatment Plant and no fire fighting system in the society.

Many towers like mine do not even have the mandatory two lifts, the power back up is faulty, the underground parking lot not developed, and the clubhouse not constructed.

The promised Ganga water is still a pipe dream. Further, there is no clarity about the refund of IFMS (Interest-Free Maintenance Security) collected by the builder which runs into crores. Will it be passed on to us?

The court has not mentioned anything about it. And, the construction of a lot many towers is still half or less than that. Even within a tower, there are half-complete flats, though owners have moved in.

In a way the registrations will be of no use as once this is done, we won’t be able to ask for basic amenities.

Also, the bigger question is: Can the completion certificate be given to partially complete towers?

We are in dark about the circle rate. Ideally, the circle rate should have been fixed at 2014 when the project was supposed to have been over. The circle rate has increased manifold over the years.

Those who are living in the society are facing these issues, while the owners of half-completed houses live elsewhere.

The writer is a flat-owner in an Amrapali project