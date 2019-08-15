Daryaganj Sunday book market in Delhi may be shifted ‘near ITO’

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The iconic Sunday street book market of Daryaganj, which has been the city’s book lovers’ delight for decades, is set to shift to a new location. Though the municipal authorities are yet to finalise the new venue, a place near ITO is under consideration.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is looking for clean areas with ample parking space to relocate the book market which will be converted into a ‘smart bazaar’.

“As of now, no decision has been taken on relocating the market. We are looking for an alternative place to shift the booksellers so that they can run their business,” Jai Prakash, North MCD’s Standing Committee Chairman told The Morning Standard.

Rejecting claims that the civic body was considering Ramlila Maidan or Kaccha Bagh in Chandni Chowk, the official said a meeting would be held on August 21, where a decision could be taken.

“Ramlila Maidan is not being considered. We cannot allow a market there as it is a historic ground where large scale functions and events are organised frequently.

The area we will choose will be a permanent solution so that the booksellers won’t have to face further trouble. As of now, an area near ITO is being considered,” Prakash noted.

The Delhi High Court had ordered the North MCD on July 3 to ensure that the weekly market was not permitted on Netaji Subhash Marg.

The order came after Delhi traffic police told the court that Netaji Subhash Marg was a busy road with high traffic volume at all times and that the booksellers occupied the footpath, leaving no space for pedestrians.

The court order had triggered strong protest from the booksellers. “Whenever a market is relocated, people are bound to react initially. Alternative solutions are never welcomed at first instance. But this shifting of the market will be better for them in future,” Prakash added.

The vendors are, however, not enthused as they say it will affect their sales. “The name ‘Daryaganj’ is special…The market’s identity is its location,” said Fareed, who runs Fair Book Service.

He, however, said the vendors have no option but to abide by the order. “A team of representatives had met MCD officials and put forward our suggestions. I hope the new location will be convenient for all. Till then we have to bear the loss.”

The traffic police submitted its report to it and proposed to close NS Marg as it is a busy road witnessing high traffic volumes throughout the day.