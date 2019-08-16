Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal touts his government’s work

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday spoke of the decisions taken by his government in the last four and half years, as he delivered the last Independence Day speech of his term, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Touching upon a wide range of issues, including schools, hospitals, and CCTV cameras, in his address at Chhatrasal Stadium, Kejriwal told the audience that his government was about “honest governance and not siphoning off public money”.

“Delhi government schools have top-class infrastructure which beats private schools, our schools now have swimming pools, top-class classrooms and other infrastructure.

Consistently, Delhi government schools are beating private schools in Class XII Board results,” the chief minister said.

Kejriwal mentioned the ambitious project for covering the entire national capital with a network of more than two lakh CCTV cameras.

“I would like to appeal to all women of Delhi that get CCTV cameras installed in your localities, wherever you want, and the government will provide as many cameras as you want.

I am told by women that this step is providing a sense of security, therefore the government will leave no stone unturned for the success of this important step,” Kejriwal said.

Highlighting his humble and non-political “Aam Aadmi” (common man) background, Kejriwal said, “I don’t come from any political family and I am a common man, that is why I am able to understand your problems and solve them” he said to the crowd.

Kejriwal also mentioned the happiness classes in government schools and the decision to introduce a Deshbhakti curriculum in them from the next academic session.

“First, each and every child must feel pride for the nation. Children must be taught about the glories of the country. Second, each child must be made aware of their responsibility and duty towards the country.

Our children have to realise that the problems our country is facing will have to be solved by all of us.

We have to create a sense of ownership among all children, that they have to take on the challenges we are facing as a country head-on and address them.

Third, we have to instil among children passion and commitment to be prepared to sacrifice anything for the nation,” Chief Minister Kejriwal said.