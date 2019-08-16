Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal touts his government’s work

Kejriwal mentioned the happiness classes in government schools and the decision to introduce a Deshbhakti curriculum in them from the next academic session.

Published: 16th August 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal delivering his speech during the Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium in the capital on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal delivering his speech during the Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium in the capital on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday spoke of the decisions taken by his government in the last four and half years, as he delivered the last Independence Day speech of his term, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.  

Touching upon a wide range of issues, including schools, hospitals, and CCTV cameras, in his address at Chhatrasal Stadium, Kejriwal told the audience that his government was about “honest governance and not siphoning off public money”. 

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal promises water to every household

“Delhi government schools have top-class infrastructure which beats private schools, our schools now have swimming pools, top-class classrooms and other infrastructure.

Consistently, Delhi government schools are beating private schools in Class XII Board results,” the chief minister said.

Kejriwal mentioned the ambitious project for covering the entire national capital with a network of more than two lakh CCTV cameras. 

“I would like to appeal to all women of Delhi that get CCTV cameras installed in your localities, wherever you want, and the government will provide as many cameras as you want.

I am told by women that this step is providing a sense of security, therefore the government will leave no stone unturned for the success of this important step,” Kejriwal said.

Highlighting his humble and non-political “Aam Aadmi” (common man) background, Kejriwal said, “I don’t come from any political family and I am a common man, that is why I am able to understand your problems and solve them” he said to the crowd.

Kejriwal also mentioned the happiness classes in government schools and the decision to introduce a Deshbhakti curriculum in them from the next academic session.

“First, each and every child must feel pride for the nation. Children must be taught about the glories of the country. Second, each child must be made aware of their responsibility and duty towards the country. 

Our children have to realise that the problems our country is facing will have to be solved by all of us.

We have to create a sense of ownership among all children, that they have to take on the challenges we are facing as a country head-on and address them.

Third, we have to instil among children passion and commitment to be prepared to sacrifice anything for the nation,” Chief Minister Kejriwal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Kejriwal Independence Day speech
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp