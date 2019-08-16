President’s Police Medal for 19 Delhi Police officers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nineteen Delhi Police officers have been conferred police medals for their services, including three who won the President’s Police Medal for distinguished services, on the occasion of Independence Day.

Sixteen police officers won Police Medals for meritorious services. Six of the 19 awardees are women.

Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Sinha, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Legal Cell, Dinesh Tiwari, and Sub Inspector Pushpa Jaggi have been conferred with the President’s medals.

While working with Central agencies, Shivaji Sinha supervised several operations and maintained liaison with agencies to analyse various inputs and disseminated the same at the operational level, the police said, adding that the officer supervised security for printing of the Union Budgets in 2018 and 2019.

Dinesh Tiwari, according to the police, in his career of more than 37 years served various departments and ministries “with excellence”.

In recognition of his excellent services, he was awarded the President’s Police Medal for meritorious services on the occasion of Republic Day in 2012.

Pushpa Jaggi joined Delhi Police in 1988. “During the service, she has earned many commendation rolls and certificates for her works.

In recognition of her excellent services, she was awarded with the President’s Medal for meritorious services on Republic Day in 2011,” the police said.

Delhi Police held a flag-hoisting ceremony at Police Headquarters to celebrate Independence Day in the presence of senior officers and staff.

Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik hoisted the flag. He extended his greetings to police personnel and their families on the occasion and commended the staff for making “foolproof” security arrangements for the event.