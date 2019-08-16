Home Cities Delhi

Setting example, Delhi school students collect waste after Red Fort event   

Students of the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar, had volunteered to collect the waste, said their teacher Raj Kumar Maurya.

Published: 16th August 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

National Cadet Corps cadets celebrate on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.

National Cadet Corps cadets celebrate on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Setting an example for others to follow, several schoolchildren who had come to the Red Fort to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address, helped clean up after the event, collecting plastic waste, cups and banana peels littering the venue.

Students of the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar, had volunteered to collect the waste, said their teacher Raj Kumar Maurya.

Deepanshi Tomar, 15, of Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya No. 1, Yamuna Vihar, said students had been asked to collect their used plastic water bottles in a paper bag. 

“We made sure there was no littering. They were a few spots where plastic bottles and bags lay strewn around but we have collected and put them in the bins,” she said.

The children also carried home the prime minister’s message of reducing the use of single-use plastic.

Aaditya Baliyan, 15, of Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya said, “The prime minister’s words will serve as an inspiration to everyone.

He is leading the cause and people need to do their bit. For it, it is important to make people aware of the devastating effects of plastic waste on the environment and their health.”             

Another student, Komal, said: “I will avoid using polythene bags and would also ask my mother to use only cloth bags for her grocery shopping.”  

Maurya, the teacher from Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar, said, “We have been emphasising on reducing the use of single-use plastic in school. Children have a great influence on society. They are doing their bit at home, school and beyond,” he added.

During his address yesterday, the prime minister appealed to people to take a pledge on October 2 to make the country free of single-use plastic.

“Can we free India from single-use plastic? Can we take the first step towards this on October 2? I invite industries and start-ups to help recycle plastic,” Modi said.

He urged people to shift to cloth bags, encouraging shopkeepers to scrap the use of plastic bags.

In June last year, the prime minister had announced that India will eliminate all single-use plastic in the country by 2022.

With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Red Fort event Independence Day address Red fort clean up by students Delhi school students
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp