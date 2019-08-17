Home Cities Delhi

AAP to 'gherao' BJP office in protest over Delhi temple demolition

The Delhi Development Authority, which manages land in Delhi, had led a demolition drive in the Jahanpanah forest area which it said was done on the orders of the Supreme Court.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced that it would protest against the demolition of a Sant Ravidas temple in Tughlakabad area of the national capital by holding a ‘gherao’ of the BJP’s national headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg. 

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and others had staunchly opposed the move and demanded in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the temple be rebuilt in its original location.

Protests broke out in parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi after the demolition of the temple to the revered poet-saint.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri later met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijail in order to find a solution to the issue. The Supreme Court later warned against politicising the issue.

