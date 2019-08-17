Home Cities Delhi

Woman jumps to death at Delhi metro station, services briefly hit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving metro train on Friday morning, police said.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said that services on the Yellow Line were affected for a brief period of seven to eight minutes.

The train was going towards Vishwavidyalaya from Jahangirpuri station.
“An SDM inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken once the report is filed,” a senior police officer said.

The incident was reported at Adarsh Nagar Metro Station in north Delhi at 7.25 am. The victim was identified as Anita, a resident of the Jahangirpuri area.

“Her body has been sent for post-mortem at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital,” a police officer, said adding, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the matter is being investigated. 

No suicide note was recovered from her possession, police said.

The woman’s husband and neighbours were being questioned to ascertain the reason for her to take this extreme step.

On Tuesday night, a man allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train in Dwarka Morh Metro station. 

In another similar incident earlier this month, a minor boy foiled his mother’s alleged suicide attempt by alerting security personnel deployed at Inderlok Metro station.

