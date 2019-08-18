Fire at AIIMS 'put off completely,' no casualties reported

Home Cities Delhi

The patients, who were temporarily transferred from AB Wing, are expected to be shifted back by Sunday, the hospital said.

Smoke billows out as fire personnel douse fire which broke out at the teaching block of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in New Delhi

Smoke billows out as fire personnel douse fire which broke out at the teaching block of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in New Delhi on August 17, 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Fire at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has been "put off completely," and no casualties have been reported.

"As per Delhi Fire Services and AIIMS Fire Division, the fire at Teaching Block of AIIMS, New Delhi has been put off completely. There has been no loss or damage to life," read a statement from the hospital.

"Dr Harsh Vardhan, Hon'ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and President, AIIMS, New Delhi personally monitored the efforts on-site towards extinguishing the fire and also regarding patient care," the statement added.

Delhi Fire Service Director, Vipin Kental said: Fire is completely under control. Cooling operation is underway. They will continue for some more time, the staff will be here to monitor that. No casualty has been reported.

The patients, who were temporarily transferred from AB Wing, are expected to be shifted back by today.

"The Minister also discussed the need to conduct a special fire audit. AIIMS, New Delhi regularly does this exercise, however, a more comprehensive special audit will be conducted," the statement read.

Fire broke out in the PC Block of AIIMS on Saturday. A total of 34 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire broke out late afternoon in the hospital and caused extensive damages to the first, second and third floor of the PC Block.

