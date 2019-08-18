Home Cities Delhi

Yamuna rising, near danger level in Delhi

Hundreds live along the banks of the Yamuna, and they will be moved to safer places once the water level touches the warning mark.

Published: 18th August 2019 03:35 PM

River Yamuna

River Yamuna (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The water level in the river Yamuna here has reached 203.37m and is expected to touch the "warning mark" of 204.5m in the next 36 hours, with the "danger mark" pegged at 205.33m, authorities said on Sunday.

The water level at 12 noon was just 1.13m below the "warning mark".

"Water is being released from the Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana every hour," a Flood and Control Department official told IANS, stating around six lakh cusec water was released at noon on Sunday.

On Saturday also, water was released from the barrage following heavy rains, the official said.

The water discharged from Hathni Kund Barrage -- which provides drinking water to Delhi -- normally takes 72 hours to reach the capital, the official said.

"An advisory has been issued by the department regarding the water level and the concerned agencies have been alerted. The situation is being closely monitored," the official added.

Delhi too has witnessed rainfall since Saturday, with the Ridge observatory receiving 65.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday and more rain predicted by the India Meteorological Department.

Hundreds live along the banks of the Yamuna, and they will be moved to safer places once the water level touches the "warning mark".

