Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to unveil first lot of 1,000 new cluster buses today

The 25 spanking new buses that are to be unveiled on the day will be equipped with hydraulic lifts for the benefit of differently-abled passengers.

Published: 20th August 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | AAP, Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will unveil the first lot of 1,000 new cluster buses on Tuesday.

They will also offer a range of amenities, including CCTV cameras, GPS-enabled devices, panic buttons and rear surveillance cameras.

Apart from the chief minister, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will also be the guest of honour at the inauguration. The event will be held at the Rajghat Cluster Depot (behind the main depot).

These semi-floor buses have been manufactured and assembled at Alwar in Rajasthan. As and when the vehicles are ready to be rolled out, they will arrive, in phases, at the four bus depots — Dwarka, Ranikheda, Bawana and Rewla Khanpur.

At present, around 5,500 state-run buses ply on city roads. However, not a single bus has been procured by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) over the last nine years.

The last time new units were added to the DTC fleet was way back in the run-up to the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

After a recent meeting chaired by the CM, the Delhi cabinet cleared the purchase of 4,000 new buses, including 1,000 standard-floor cluster buses, 1,000 electric buses, 1,000 low-floor buses, and 1,000 CNG-powered low-floor buses.

 

