Delhi hotel owners seek fire norm exemption, write to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hotel owners in the congested areas such as Paharganj, Karol Bagh and Chandni Chowk have written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, requesting his intervention in granting them an exemption from the fire safety regulations.

In the wake of the devastating fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh, which left more than a dozen dead, Health Minister Satyender Jain put together a special committee to examine the fire safety standards of all guest houses in the city.

“We are being harassed by the Delhi government. It has imposed some unrealistic regulations on us,” wrote, Arun Gupta, president, Guest House Owners’ Association of Delhi to Lieutenant Governor.