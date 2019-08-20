Home Cities Delhi

Ex MPs asked to vacate bungalows within seven days or would lose electricity, water supply

Former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within a month of the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

Published: 20th August 2019 08:06 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former parliamentarians overstaying in their flats and bungalows in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone will have to vacate the premises within a week, failing which they will be deprived of basic facilities such as electricity and water.

“All former MPs have been given seven days to vacate the Govt accommodations. Officers have been asked to stop power and water supply to these accommodations within three days,” said C R Patil, chairman of the Parliament’s Housing Committee, on Monday.

According to sources, more than 200 former MPs have not vacated their official bungalows more than two months after the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. Former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within a month of the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

Sources said that newly-elected MPs have been provided temporary accommodation at Western Court and several guest houses until they are allotted a full-time residence.

The 17th Lok Sabha has more than 260 MPs who have been elected for the first time to the Lower House.
Parliament facelift

The Parliament building, meanwhile, is set to get a facelift, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

“When we mark 75 years of independence in 2022, the parliamentary complex must showcase that grandeur, and in line with what so many have expressed, the government is open to taking all possible steps to give Parliament the facelift it deserves,” Modi said.

He was speaking during the inauguration of new duplex flats on North Avenue in New Delhi for parliamentarians.

