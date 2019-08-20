Home Cities Delhi

Quirky treasures that you can browse, click and order from Treaso

Browse, click and order. Founder of Treaso, Ekta Taneja, 24, embodies this line of thinking and living.

Published: 20th August 2019 08:37 AM

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Browse, click and order. Founder of Treaso, Ekta Taneja, 24, embodies this line of thinking and living. She has caught the pulse of millennials like herself and gives them what they want in a jiffy.

DM’s to her are answered within seconds and purchases are delivered in a time span much shorter than others. All products are custom made from international trends and are within the range of Rs 99-Rs 2,999. Join us as we raid her page in search for the most modish pieces this season.

Ocean Wave Sunglasses

These crooked framed circular sunnies come with rimless tinted glasses that are held together by dull golden temples. You’ll find them in purple, pink, and amber. A fun summer statement for a casually styled outfit.

Comic print shirt

Now that the cat is out of the bag, let’s chase her fashionable footprint with this funky kitten printed full sleeved button down.

This cotton-polyester shirt with a pointed collar that gives it a sharp edge. Cinch it at the waist with a belt or wear it straight.

The Glam Face Bag

She wears her swag on her sleeve. With large floral accented sunn glasses, she pouts out her style. Hello to this polyurethane glam face handbag with, both a long sling to be worn as a crossbody as well as a short handle to clasp. It’s got four pockets with one centre zip. Available in black, blue and red.

Clover key chains

These clover key chains in pink, white, silver, blue and multicolour have a golden ring and clasp to attach to bags or belts. Each leaf has a meaning: for luck, love, hope, and faith.

Fusion beauty

This patent glossy leatherette handbag doubles up as a wrist bag and a sling. In metal and white finish, its shape makes it unique. Inspired from a decagon, it’s an amalgamation of hexagon and circle and has one pocket.

