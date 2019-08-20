Home Cities Delhi

Reduce, recycle, and reinvent carpets and rugs in The Rug Republic

Aditya Gupta summarises his journey as one filled with exploration, creativity, managing scale and building operation for delivering handmade products with reliability and on time.

Aditya Gupta, Founder of The Rug Republic; the brand’s products from recycled materials

By Express News Service

What started as a small carpet making operation in Meerut, now has a presence in more than 80 countries. While his father started the venture, Aditya Gupta was the one who took The Rug Republic to the international front.

With rugs fashioned from recycled materials, including used jeans since 2005, the brand has followed the philosophy of ‘Reduce. Recycle. Reinvent.’

“We constantly lookout for new ideas and are known for our creativity. When the idea of recycling came along, we experimented and succeeded. Also, the idea is relevant for business because it is in line with consumer thinking, green living and low price points,” says the South Delhi-based entrepreneur.


The paraphernalia of recycled products that go into creating these rugs and carpets include bicycle tubes, PET yarns extracted from recycled water bottles, recycled silk yarns, and other multi-fibre textiles.

Take for example their Zambezi rug, which appears trendy despite being made from used bicycle tubes and water bottles.

Gupta believes that it is not about “quantity” of what is recycled. “It is about adding force to this line of thought that creative uses of discarded or post-use items can be beautiful, trendy and functional,” shares the 50-year-old, also well-known for his sporty activities, including scaling Mt. Everest in May.

“There’s a fair share of blood, sweat and tears, with a generous mix of excitement, challenge and elation. But this has been possible because of the huge contribution by loyal and capable leaders of teams within the company.”

He reasons how the future involves expanding on both applications of existing ideas and discovering new ones. “There’s a story behind each of our rugs.

And the Internet and social media makes its possible to share these stories frequently and inexpensively. That’s why there’s been a growing awareness of the brand, and therefore a growing demand.”

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

