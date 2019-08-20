Respond to fire query: Central Information Commission tells Bara Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, which is run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, to respond to an RTI applicant’s query on its fire safety mechanism.

The RTI application was filed by Sanjay Kumar, a Delhi resident, back in 2017.



The applicant had sought details such as when and where the fire safety devices were installed, as well the monthly expenditure on ensuring proper maintenance of the fire fighting system at the hospital.



Not satisfied with the hospital’s response, the application filed a fresh query. Still not satisfied, he then approached the Commission, filing a Second Appeal in the matter.

The Commission then took up his case.“There are many porta cabins in the fourth and fifth floors of the building. There are no fire safety measures in place in these cabins. It is nothing short of playing with people’s lives.



The administration should take proper steps, especially after the fire at AIIMS,” the doctor said.North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi said ‘updated fire fighting system is under retender’.