Home Cities Delhi

Artist Priyanka Banerjee lets you experience vibrant Rajasthan in Delhi

Forty paintings depicting colourful scenes from Rajasthan are soon to be displayed at Delhi’s India Habitat Centre.

Published: 21st August 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Artist Priyanka Banerjee

Artist Priyanka Banerjee

By Express News Service

Forty paintings depicting colourful scenes from Rajasthan are soon to be displayed at Delhi’s India Habitat Centre. Titled Vibrant Rajasthan, this solo show by Priyanka Banerjee will include artworks depicting camel herds, palaces and folk singers among other subjects.

“Rajasthan is as my muse. I am in awe of the colourful state. The desert state and its people have become a part and parcel of my art,” says Banerjee.

According to her, the state has rich cultural and artistic traditions which have served as a common point for artists from all over the globe. “Its architecture is a wonderful blend of Rajput and Mughal design. The interplay of light and shadow makes the architecture worth capturing on the canvas,” she opines. 

Banerjee, apart from being an artist, is also an art curator. Talking about balancing the two roles, she says, “I have been in the art industry for nine years now and can juggle between my two roles with ease.

Curating a show gives me an opportunity to interact with a wide spectrum of artists while making these artworks gives me immense pleasure as I am expressing myself.

The former gives me contentment as I promote art and aesthetics by providing a platform to the artists while the latter acts as an elixir to destress myself.”

Stating that her work as an art curator is a multi-dimensional experience, she says, “It is not just a means to safeguard and preserve artistic heritage but also gives me an opportunity to select new forms of art and tracing the genesis of an artwork back to its original form.

In the process, the viewers too get enlightened — they get to know the extinct art forms which are exhibited at the shows. Curation also involves displaying artworks and connecting them together with contemporary themes. This part intrigues art lovers.” 

So, is curating an art exhibition a cakewalk? 

“Far from it… In fact, it involves a great deal of stress,” she says, adding, “so many exhibitions are held every day in the city. It is important to stand out so that viewers are drawn towards you. I need to go an extra mile to maintain the standards. “

When: August 22-25, from 10am to 7pm
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Banerjee India Habitat Centre Vibrant Rajasthan Delhi Artists
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp