Artist Priyanka Banerjee lets you experience vibrant Rajasthan in Delhi

Forty paintings depicting colourful scenes from Rajasthan are soon to be displayed at Delhi’s India Habitat Centre. Titled Vibrant Rajasthan, this solo show by Priyanka Banerjee will include artworks depicting camel herds, palaces and folk singers among other subjects.

“Rajasthan is as my muse. I am in awe of the colourful state. The desert state and its people have become a part and parcel of my art,” says Banerjee.



According to her, the state has rich cultural and artistic traditions which have served as a common point for artists from all over the globe. “Its architecture is a wonderful blend of Rajput and Mughal design. The interplay of light and shadow makes the architecture worth capturing on the canvas,” she opines.

Banerjee, apart from being an artist, is also an art curator. Talking about balancing the two roles, she says, “I have been in the art industry for nine years now and can juggle between my two roles with ease.



Curating a show gives me an opportunity to interact with a wide spectrum of artists while making these artworks gives me immense pleasure as I am expressing myself.



The former gives me contentment as I promote art and aesthetics by providing a platform to the artists while the latter acts as an elixir to destress myself.”

Stating that her work as an art curator is a multi-dimensional experience, she says, “It is not just a means to safeguard and preserve artistic heritage but also gives me an opportunity to select new forms of art and tracing the genesis of an artwork back to its original form.



In the process, the viewers too get enlightened — they get to know the extinct art forms which are exhibited at the shows. Curation also involves displaying artworks and connecting them together with contemporary themes. This part intrigues art lovers.”

So, is curating an art exhibition a cakewalk?



“Far from it… In fact, it involves a great deal of stress,” she says, adding, “so many exhibitions are held every day in the city. It is important to stand out so that viewers are drawn towards you. I need to go an extra mile to maintain the standards. “



When: August 22-25, from 10am to 7pm

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre