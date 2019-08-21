BJP MLAs seek discussion on Article 370 in  monsoon session of Parliament

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposition BJP MLAs have requested Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to dedicate a day in the upcoming Monsoon Session for discussion on abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Monsoon Session is scheduled to start on August 22 and conclude on August 26.



On August 5, the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In a letter signed by BJP MLAs Om Prakash Sharma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jagdish Pradhan, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, the MLAs demanded a resolution be passed in support of the Centre’s policy on J&K.

A message should go out not just across India but also to the world that the people of Delhi are together for the unity and integrity of the country, Gupta said.