Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urges Urdu writers to promote social harmony 

Published: 21st August 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Urdu writers have to pen more literature with the message of preserving and inculcating the sense of communal harmony and patriotism, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. 

“I appeal (to) Urdu writers to create more and more Urdu literature giving message to the readers to preserve and inculcate the feeling of communal harmony and patriotism. It is writers and thinkers who ensure change and bring inquilab in the society through their creative writings, with the power of their pen,” Sisodia said at Urdu Academy’s award ceremony to felicitate personalities for  their contribution to 
Urdu literature. 

Food & Food Supplies minister Imran Hussain, Jamia Millia Islamia ex-Vice Chancellor Syed Shahid Mehdi and Urdu Academy vice-chairman Shehpar Rasool attended the event at the Delhi Secretariat Auditorium.

Prof Sharib Rudaulvi, ghazal singers Ustad Ahmad Hussain and Mohammed Hussain, Urdu critic prof Atiqullah, ghazal singer Radhika Chopra, and journalist Shakeel Hasan Shamsi  were among the personalities who were conferring with awards and prizes  for their contribution in promoting the language and its literature.

Since its inception in May 1981, Urdu Academy conducts educational, cultural and literary activities, for the promotion, propagation and development of the Urdu language, literature and composite lingual culture. 

