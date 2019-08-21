Salt Attire: One-stop shop for all your clothing needs in Gurugram

By Express News Service

Online fashion tech start-up for women’s workwear, Salt Attire has launched its first offline experience store at Galleria Market in Gurugram.



The store features premium collections of workwear apparel, jewellery and niche segment of accessories.

Apart from ready-to-pick garments, Salt Attire offers bespoke clothing, tailored to customer measurements, based on an on-demand manufacturing model at no additional cost.

“The store has been a need at multiple levels. First, we had requests to come and visit us in person and inquiries for store visit. Until now, we had been hosting some of our existing customers in our office.



Customers now have the freedom to customise products as per their preferences in-store,” says Dipti Tolani, founder, SALT Attire.