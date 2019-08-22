Home Cities Delhi

Proposed change to BJP headquarters plan gets a green signal by North Delhi Municipal Corporation

The BJP head office was shifted to a new address in DDU Marg in 2018 from Ashoka Road from where it operated for over 35 years.

Published: 22nd August 2019

BJP Headquarters in Delhi

BJP Headquarters in Delhi | (Naveen Kumar P | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The PWD’s proposal for modification in the layout plan of BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg was approved by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

“Before sanctioning any land, the PWD needs to take permission from the MCD. We are looking at expanding our property and the proposal was approved by the Standing Committee headed by Jai Prakash,” said a senior official from North MCD.

The present proposal envisages 21 modifications in the layout plan of DDU Marg HQ. As per the new proposal, an area of 28031 sq m, trifurcated into 3 pockets, will be changed from residential to a public and semi-public facility.

Last month, the Land and Development Office had written to the PWD where it was stated that the proposed layout plan needs to be reviewed as some amendments and modifications are required. It said the plan be kept pending till then.

However, in another letter the same month, the body wrote to CPWD saying the plot allotted to BJP will remain the same and no changes are to be considered in respect of allotment of 8860 sq m in the new layout plan.

The BJP head office was shifted to a new address in DDU Marg in 2018 from Ashoka Road from where it operated for over 35 years. The area earmarked spans 1.7 lakh sq ft.

