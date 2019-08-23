Home Cities Delhi

Bhim Army threatens 'Bharat Bandh' if Ravidas temple issue not resolved in 10 days

The protesters have been demanding that the government hand over the plot of land in Tughlaqabad to the community and rebuild the temple.

Published: 23rd August 2019 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army

Within two years of its formation, the Bhim Army has expanded the base by focusing on education of Dalits in western UP. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Bhim Army on Friday threatened to call for a nationwide shutdown if the issue of Ravidas temple was not resolved within 10 days.

The outfit said its supporters will observe August 25 as 'International Dhikkar Diwas' and will burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi protesting "police atrocities on their leader Chandrashekhar Azad and 95 others".

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and over 90 protesters were detained on Wednesday night on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly following a violent protest in Delhi's Tughlakabad area over the demolition of the temple by the Delhi Development Authority.

"If the Guru Ravidas Temple is not built within 10 days, we will call for a Bharat Bandh," national chief general secretary of Bhim Army Kamal Singh Walia said, adding Azad will not seek bail till the time the other protesters, who were arrested along with him, are not released.

Azad and 95 others, arrested on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Bhim Army had called a press conference at the Indian Women's Press Corps on Friday to share its version on the arrest of Azad and other protesters but the IWPC cancelled the event.

"The IWPC said in an email that we do not permit religious or political functions or programmes here. Bhim Army is not a political or religious organisation. This issue (demolition of temple) is a constitutional one. Exercising your constitutional right is not a religious issue," said Mahmood Parcha, the counsel for Azad and Bhim Army protesters.

A representative from IWPC said, "We do not permit religious or political functions. There was miscommunication from their side".

Bhim Army representatives spoke to reporters outside the IWPC.

"They have cancelled it. Such a step is being taken to scuttle the rights of our organisation which is raising the voice for the rights of schedules castes," a representative said.

"It was a peaceful protest. Some mischievous elements, which we suspect were planted by governmental agencies and police created this ruckus. This was their attempt to spoil the unprecedented support that we got. None of the members of Bhim Army were carrying sticks," he said.

Tension prevailed in the Tughlakabad area in south Delhi after protest by Dalits turned violent on Wednesday, prompting police to resort to "mild lathicharge" and use tear gas to disperse the crowd, an official said.

The protesters turned violent when police did not allow them to proceed to the site of the temple demolished by the DDA.

According to police, the protesters set on fire two motorcycles and vandalised cars and a police vehicle. A few policemen were injured in the incident.

The protesters have been demanding that the government hand over the plot of land in Tughlaqabad to the community and rebuild the temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhim Army Bharat Bandh Ravidas temple
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp