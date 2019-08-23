Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal to decide on placement of 19 power transformers in Chandni Chowk market

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal is likely to take a final call on placement of 19 power transformers in Chandni Chowk market on Friday.

As part of the redevelopment plan of the heritage market, Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) proposed to install electrical units with other public services on the central verge, which is being opposed by Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), heritage activists, and urban planners.

“The SRDC board, in its last meeting at Delhi secretariat on August 7, resolved not to shift electrical units from the median as per the original plan. The decision was also conveyed to the L-G. He will convene a meeting of stakeholders tomorrow in which final decision will be taken,” said an official of Delhi government.

After DUAC and heritage activists approached the Delhi High Court challenging the SRDC’s proposal in February, the bench hearing the matter asked Baijal to take a decision on the issue after meeting with the stakeholders.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) have not approved the shifting of transformers to pavements. Local traders are against their placement on the footpath.



The high court has directed that the matter be settled by August 31.