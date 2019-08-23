Environmentalists and water conservationists frown on landfill plan along Yamuna river line

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environmentalists and water conservationists have raised question marks on the feasibility of the proposed landfill and waste management site at Ghonda Gujran, which is only about 2.5 km from the Yamuna River line.

As the Yamuna waters rose dangerously in the wake of flooding in North India, the site went under water.

Located in northeast Delhi, the site had been earmarked by EDMC as an alternative site for dumping solid waste.

NEERI as an org owes its origins in 1958 to R Yamuna in Delhi. Yet NEERI has played foul time & again with R Yamuna. First in 2008 in CWG case & now with wrong statement dat d proposed landfill site of EDMC is NOT in floodplain & that it is 1950 m away frm waterbody?@kanchikohli pic.twitter.com/tK5M3TNBuo — manoj misra (@yamunajiye) August 22, 2019

Images and a video put together by noted environmentalist and water conservationist Manoj Misra shows that the site was submerged under the overflowing Yamuna waters.

“Such a facility must be located more than 100 metres from a river. It must be measured from its highest flood line. As per NGT’s ‘Maily Se Nirmal Yamuna’ judgment of 2017 and the CR Babu Committee report, this site is earmarked for wetlands only,” the green activist said.