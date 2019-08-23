Home Cities Delhi

Sustainability is a matter of lifestyle, says Delhi architect Neelanjan Bhowal

Architect Neelanjan Bhowal discusses how a green home is a long term investment but pays back in the future

Published: 23rd August 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Green One, a house constructed by him in CR Park is the first residence in India to achieve the five-star SVAGRIHA

Green One, a house constructed by him in CR Park is the first residence in India to achieve the five-star SVAGRIHA

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Architect Neelanjan Bhowal is known for designing green homes – homes which cause no negative impact on the environment, are energy-efficient and eco-friendly.

Green One, a house constructed by him in CR Park is the first residence in India to achieve the five-star SVAGRIHA (Simple Versatile Affordable Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) rating of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Edited excerpts: 

What goes into creating a green home? 

Energy efficiency is most important factor. In a green house, windows should be placed on the north side so that maximum light and minimum glare is received from the sun.

ALSO READ: Manipur's 9-year-old green ambassador wants to create environmental awareness

The two other good directions are east and west – here windows should be made by making the balcony projections in a way that it shades the window and allows diffused lighting. Efforts are made to use solar, wind or biomass energy to meet energy requirements. 

Sustainable material like bamboo, jute and wood helps in keeping the environment green. For walls, flyash bricks and AAC blocks are used.

Orientation is also an important aspect. The plot’s longer sides should be north–south oriented so that the house receives diffused natural light and not glare from direct sunlight and minimum surface is exposed to east and west. 

ALSO READ: Over 2,000 died due to extreme weather events in India in 2018-19: Environment Ministry

How to convert an existing home into a green one?

There are many things one can do. Purchase recycled furniture, use wood as it is a natural insulator and helps keep cool air inside the building.

Use white heat reflective tiles, recycle and re-use waste water with recharge pits, have vertical gardens on roofs and terraces, go for solar panels, solar geysers, rainwater harvesting, use LEDs for lights and shading devices like pergola and trellis etc. 

What’s the costing difference in a ‘normal’ home vis a vis a green home?

The initial cost of setting up a green home can be higher (about 10 per cent), but it is a long term investment which pays back in the future.

Usually the savings in energy and resources pay back within 3-4 years, and after that the home runs free. 

Considering many areas may be affected by sustainable design, how will you determine which options to pursue?

Sustainability is a matter of lifestyle, which includes minimising waste and utilising resources optimally. 

I believe a step beyond the green concept is zero carbon footprint. It must have a mechanism to generate its own electricity, recycling of the waste water and kitchen waste, proper treatment of sewage and only use low-energy consuming lighting and plumbing fixtures. 

Buildings made from steel, concrete, glass, and other energy-intensive materials have a high level of ‘embodied’ energy and our aim is to reduce this embodied energy. 

Green One is one of our esteemed projects where we used door shutters and jambs taken from old sites, which reduces the green homes’ carbon footprint on the environment.

What challenges do you foresee in a project?

While green building practices are being accepted, a there’s still a segment of clients who need to be educated about it, which is sometimes a challenge. Lack of proper government rules and the high initial cost of equipment used in the construction of green buildings also hinder this process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neelanjan Bhowal SVAGRIHA TERI Green One
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp