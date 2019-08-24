L-G Anil Baijal reviews pilot project of Barapullah and Babarpur drains cleaning

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 500 tonnes of plastic waste was collected during a pilot project of Barapullah and Babarpur drains cleaning, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was informed at a meeting on Friday.

The pilot project to revive the Barapullah and Badarpur drains — which collect sewage from several colonies of south Delhi — was launched May 2017.

Baijal chaired a meeting with the principal scientific advisor of the Central government and the representatives of Department of Biotechnology, a Danish company, MCDs, and experts from IIT Delhi to discuss possible solutions for cleaning of drains and remediating legacy waste.

Lauding efforts associated with the project and their innovations, Baijal asked the stakeholders to use the latest scientific methods for cleaning drains and urged the experts to provide the latest technologies to urban local bodies to solve waste issues.

“These beginnings are very heartwarming and open a wider opportunity to clear other drains of Delhi to realise the dream of a clean Yamuna. Replication of these solutions will definitely clear the drains and lead to transformation in community living around these drains,” the L-G was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Baijal also launched a ‘QR Code Scheme’ on the Himmat Plus app on Friday which can be used by cab or auto-rickshaw passengers to verify the identity of the driver and raise an alarm, if needed.

Around 3,000 taxis and auto-rickshaws have been registered under this scheme of the Delhi Police.