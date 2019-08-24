Home Cities Delhi

Unlikely support: Kejriwal backs PM Modi on economy

The remarks came amid demand by India Inc for stimulus package to deal with the slowdown in various sectors of  the economy.

Published: 24th August 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 10:44 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi found an unlikely ally in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who expressed faith in the central government on taking measures to deal with the problems confronting the Indian economy. 

“I have full faith that in the coming times, the Centre will take concrete steps on it (economic slowdown). This is one situation where the country has to stand as one and repair the economy,” Kejriwal said.

“Whatever steps the Centre will take to repair the economy, the Delhi government will give them full support. I am personally worried about the job losses,” Kejriwal said.

“It is a matter of grave concern, especially for the auto sector, textile, real estate and others where we are seeing that the slowdown is becoming deeper.” 

The remarks came amid demand by India Inc for a stimulus package to deal with the slowdown in various sectors of the economy.

