Delhi government sets aside Rs 290 crore for free ride to women in buses, metro

Government officials said out of 140 crore earmarked for free ride in buses, Rs 90 crore subsidy will go to DTC and remaining 50 per cent to DIMTS.

Published: 26th August 2019 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 08:51 AM

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Assembly on Monday approved Rs 479 crore, a supplementary grant for the transport sector through a voice vote moved by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia.

This additional grant includes funds for providing free rides on the Metro and in the Delhi Transport Corporation buses to women, as well as deployment of marshals in buses. 

With an eye on the Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government has been executing a host of projects promised to the people in its manifesto.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the first lot of 25 semi-low floor cluster buses in the city and shared a plan of rolling out the rest of the 4,000 promised buses by 2020. 

Rs 479 crore supplementary grant for transport sector

Rs 142 crore for deployment of marshals in buses

Rs 140 crore provision for free bus rides 

Rs 150 crore provision for free Metro rides 

