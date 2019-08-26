Home Cities Delhi

DUSU polls: HC refers to Arun Jaitley while asking varsity not to be harsh with student leaders

The court, which was dealing with a matter relating to defacement of public property during DUSU polls in 2017, said such things happen in polls.

Published: 26th August 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley (3R) after being elected Delhi University Students' Union president in 1974 in New Delhi. ( Photo| PTI)

Arun Jaitley (3R) after being elected Delhi University Students' Union president in 1974 in New Delhi. ( Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday, came in for mention in the Delhi High Court which observed on Monday that the country gets great leaders from students leaders and the university authorities should not be too harsh on them for their activities during students union elections.

It stated this in its oral observations soon after dictating its order directing authorities to initiate civil and criminal action against candidates of Delhi University Students Union polls responsible for defacement of property.

The court, which was dealing with a matter relating to defacement of public property during DUSU polls in 2017, said such things happen in polls.

"Don't be too harsh on them. Don't put ban on everything. From student leaders, we sometime get great leaders for the country. You know the examples, you must have seen it yesterday," a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said, in an apparent reference to Jaitley.

READ| DU Students' Union polls this year likely to be a triangular contest

Jaitley was an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) student activist at Delhi University in the 1970s and became President of the University Students Union in 1974.

The BJP stalwart died on August 24 at the All India Medical Institute of Sciences (AIIMS) where he was undergoing treatment following multiple ailments.

His mortal remains were cremated on Sunday with thousands of admirers, BJP workers and leaders from across the political spectrum paying tributes.

The court passed certain directions and disposed of a PIL by lawyer Prashant Manchanda, seeking a complete ban on defacement of public properties by the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) poll candidates.

While dictating its order, asked the authorities to inform student leaders and union about the guidelines framed for regulating election campaigning for the student body polls to prevent defacement in future.

The bench said the students should be warned about the orders passed by the court and thereafter, civil and criminal action should be initiated against those involved in damaging public or private properties, as per law.

The petitioner had earlier placed before the court a 'status report' giving names of 15 persons who were involved in destruction of public and private property through use of spray paints and other means of defacement during the process of DUSU election in 2017.

The court asked the Centre, the university and the police to keep in mind the last year's direction to ensure there was no defacement of public property during the DUSU elections and wide publicity be given to penal consequences of such actions.

The high court had earlier said prevention of defacement of property during student body polls in the DU was more important than taking action against candidates after they indulge in such activity.

The court had suggested putting in place deterrents like disqualification of candidates to prevent defacement of property during the student body polls.

It had also issued directions to the municipal corporations to be "vigilant" and remove any temporary hoarding or banner put up illegally without due caution and also take penal action, as such structures could result in harm to someone's life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DUSU polls Delhi University Delhi High Court
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp