AAP government wasting public money on misleading ads, says Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused of Delhi government of wasting public money on advertisements to mislead city residents.

Published: 27th August 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari | ( Photo | Fatima Rezavi )

By Express News Service

The advertisement in question is related to the health department. Questioning the move for such advertisements, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari said that the said advertisement was creating confusion among the people because it does not indicate for what purpose it had been issued. 

“Isn’t (Arvind) Kejriwal (Delhi chief minister) creating confusion by wasting the public money? By launching such teaser campaign, Kejriwal is running the government like a private limited company and working in his own interest and not the interest of the people,” Tiwari said.

The BJP MP said taxes collected from the people should be spent on development works and not diverted for making false claims.

“Even after four-and-a-half years of this government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is yet to make good on a single promise made to the people. This government has spent more on advertisements than on implementing projects for which they have started taking claim,” Tiwari said.

TAGS
Delhi BJP AAP Arvind Kejriwal
