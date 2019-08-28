Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to waive water dues, 13 lakh people to benefit

According to the government, in the long run, this exercise will help increase the number of legitimate consumers with a metered connection, in both domestic and commercial categories.

Published: 28th August 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Water woes to no longer be a cause of concern for many Delhi residents.

Water woes to no longer be a cause of concern for many Delhi residents.

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge for all consumers in the national capital. Under the scheme, pending penalties and arrears will not be collected from consumers if they have a functioning water meter by November 30 this year.

According to the government, in the long run, this exercise will help increase the number of legitimate consumers with a metered connection, in both domestic and commercial categories.

The waiver will be available only to consumers with a functioning meter. 

According to the plan, the scheme will waive water arrears in A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H category areas in different proportions.

Kejriwal will send letters to the consumers encouraging them to get a functioning water meter.

“This scheme will encourage more people to come into the mainstream, which will further help in achieving our goal of providing 24/7 water to people of Delhi in the next five years.

Currently in Delhi under the domestic category around Rs 2,500 crore is due in arrears.

Many people have complaints about wrong, inflated or late bills. In many cases, arrears have been piling up for years.

We see revenue of Rs 600 crore from this. A total of 13 lakh people are expected to benefit out of this scheme,” said Kejriwal.


The government further stated that Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had 95 per cent billing efficiency, adding that the agency had adopted a new method, whereby tabs were given to its field inspectors for meter reading. 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi water problem Delhi water crisis
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp