Home Cities Delhi

‘Stand up isn’t just glamour, but a lot of hard work too’, says comedian Appurv Gupta

Globally renowned standup comedian Appurv Gupta aka Guptaji talks about the highs and lows of being a laughpreneur.

Published: 28th August 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Stand-up comedian Appurv Gupta

Stand-up comedian Appurv Gupta (Photo | Instagram)

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

"At 21, when you are paid Rs 2,000 for a 10-minute performance, you start calculating how much would you be able to earn if you were to do it for 30 minutes, 60 minutes or 120 minutes. And that is exactly what I did,” shares Saket-resident and one of the most successful stand-up comedians, Appurv Gupta.

Born to an engineer father and a homemaker mother, Gupta completed his schooling from a government school and later did his engineering from Noida’s JP Institute of Technology, although he wasn’t much interested in it. 

“In the first year itself, I had realised that engineering is not my cup of tea,” he says, “but I completed my studies as my parents wanted me to.” But in the first year itself, Gupta had started looking for alternative professions. 

“Even as I was contemplating on what to do in life, my brother told me about an organization, Toastmasters International. A non-profit public speaking organisation, it offers platform wherein people from all age groups come together and support one another. They teach as well as they learn,” he says.  

Since Gupta had no experience of public speaking, this clicked with him, and he became a member.

“I started performing at the Toastmasters Club. Over the next three years, I gave a number of performances. Some people told me I was funny, which encouraged me.  I tried my hand at humorous speeches. Then someone told me that I should try my hand at stand-up comedy,” Gupta shares, adding that stand-up is the toughest form of public speaking. 

“The advantage at Toastmasters was that even if you perform badly, the audience is supportive and helpful. They motivate you. But in stand-up comedy shows, people come to watch you after paying money, they judge you and give feedback which can be positive of downright negative,” he says.

Around 2011-12, Gupta started exploring places where he could perform. “There were only a limited few. Then one day, a friend told me at around 6.30pm about a place called Jukebox in Nehru Place where I could see stand-up and even do an open mic.

I went there and even though I could not perform good, it opened doors for me. I got to know of places where I could perform,” says the stand-up comedian who has performed over a thousand shows all over India and abroad. He then got to know about an open mic happening at Shooters Bar, South Extension on Sunday. “It was a competition, I performed and won the second prize, which boosted my confidence, and I knew this is the profession I want to be in,” says Gupta, adding, “laughter and applause from audience is quite addictive.”

Talking about the stand up comedy scenario in the country, he says, “Competition has increased over the last few years. Many enter the field for its glamour and money, without realising that there is a lot of hard work involved,” he says.

Central Club opens in Delhi

Gupta has taken his passion for comedy up by a notch by becoming an entrepreneur and giving back to the field that gave him everything. He opened Central Club at Akshara Theatre for artistes to perform. Open mics happen here every day but full-fledged shows are on weekends or holidays.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Appurv Gupta Appurv Gupta interview Central club Delhi Delhi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp