Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's GB Pant Hospital to get advanced Transmission Electron Microscope

A special room has been assigned to the Transmission Electron Microscope which costs more than Rs 5 crore.  

Published: 29th August 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government run, GB Pant Hospital received a Transmission Electron Microscope, the second hospital in the city to have this machine. 

“Earlier, the hospital would refer cases to AIIMS but now the reverse has started happening. AIIMS is sending patients to GB Pant. This government has never stopped any proposal for health requirement,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said after unveiling the advanced tool on Wednesday.

He added that the hospital will get a new MRI machine next month.

“The device which will assist medical experts in research related to kidneys, liver, brain and muscular diseases. It is a state-of- the-art machine which will help us research cancer, nephritis or any other malignant disease,” said Dr Sunil Raheja, Medical Superintendent, GB Pant Hospital.

A special room has been assigned to the device which costs more than Rs 5 crore.  

“This will help improve the health infrastructure of Delhi hospitals. Cases can be studied in-depth for faster treatment. This will also increase the number of cases being referred to GB Pant,” Dr Raheja said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GB Pant Hospital Arvind Kejriwal AAP AIIMS Transmission Electron Microscope
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp