Delhi's GB Pant Hospital to get advanced Transmission Electron Microscope

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government run, GB Pant Hospital received a Transmission Electron Microscope, the second hospital in the city to have this machine.

“Earlier, the hospital would refer cases to AIIMS but now the reverse has started happening. AIIMS is sending patients to GB Pant. This government has never stopped any proposal for health requirement,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said after unveiling the advanced tool on Wednesday.



He added that the hospital will get a new MRI machine next month.

“The device which will assist medical experts in research related to kidneys, liver, brain and muscular diseases. It is a state-of- the-art machine which will help us research cancer, nephritis or any other malignant disease,” said Dr Sunil Raheja, Medical Superintendent, GB Pant Hospital.

A special room has been assigned to the device which costs more than Rs 5 crore.



“This will help improve the health infrastructure of Delhi hospitals. Cases can be studied in-depth for faster treatment. This will also increase the number of cases being referred to GB Pant,” Dr Raheja said.