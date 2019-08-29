Home Cities Delhi

Meerut born Shreya Sharma talks about new song Prada, working with Alia Bhatt and more

A fan of indie-pop, Shreya Sharma shares with Indulge her excitement on her big break with Alia, working with The Doorbeen artistes of Lamberghini fame and more.

Published: 29th August 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Meerut-born Shreya Sharma

Meerut-born Shreya Sharma

By Farah Khatoon
Express News Service

Meerut-born Shreya Sharma is in a good place. The 20-something singer has Alia Bhatt dancing to her music in her debut music video that crossed 10 million in just two days.

A fan of indie-pop, the Prada girl shares with Indulge her excitement on her big break with Alia, working with The Doorbeen artistes of Lamberghini fame and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Prada, your debut song, crossed 11 million views in just two days. How does that feel? 

It all feels so surreal. The first day it was one million and I was so happy and the second day, it reached 11 million and I cannot describe how I was feeling. I am so happy that people are liking it, dancing to it. 

Did you know that you were doing playback for Alia Bhatt?

I knew that some star would be in the video but I had no clue that it will be Alia. I just couldn’t believe it and kept pinching myself when the news was broken to me. 
 

The song is an indie-pop number. How much did this work in favour of your debut?

I am a ’90s kid and I have grown up listening to Alisha Chinai, Neha Bhasin and the like. I always wanted to do a pop number and the covers that I do have a twist of pop. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shreya Sharma Alia Bhatt
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp