Meerut born Shreya Sharma talks about new song Prada, working with Alia Bhatt and more

Meerut-born Shreya Sharma is in a good place. The 20-something singer has Alia Bhatt dancing to her music in her debut music video that crossed 10 million in just two days.



A fan of indie-pop, the Prada girl shares with Indulge her excitement on her big break with Alia, working with The Doorbeen artistes of Lamberghini fame and more.



Prada, your debut song, crossed 11 million views in just two days. How does that feel?



It all feels so surreal. The first day it was one million and I was so happy and the second day, it reached 11 million and I cannot describe how I was feeling. I am so happy that people are liking it, dancing to it.

Did you know that you were doing playback for Alia Bhatt?



I knew that some star would be in the video but I had no clue that it will be Alia. I just couldn’t believe it and kept pinching myself when the news was broken to me.



The song is an indie-pop number. How much did this work in favour of your debut?



I am a ’90s kid and I have grown up listening to Alisha Chinai, Neha Bhasin and the like. I always wanted to do a pop number and the covers that I do have a twist of pop.