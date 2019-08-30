Safdarjung hospital doctors beaten up, Resident Doctors Association strikes in protest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at the Safdarjung Hospital went on strike on Thursday afternoon after two resident doctors were brutally thrashed by the family members of a patient who died during treatment.

The two doctors, from the medicine department, were on duty when the incident took place around 1.30 pm. The patient was diagnosed with chronic alcoholic liver disease and other medical issues.

“Immediately after the incident we went on strike. However, we will resume work on Friday as the hospital authority has promised to consider our request. We are demanding ‘one bed one patient’ system or else it is difficult to offer proper care to patients,” said Dr Prakash Thakur, RDA President, Safdarjung Hospital.

Thakur added that a group of 10 people attacked the two doctors. The victims sustained injuries on their face, head, back, abdomen and limbs.