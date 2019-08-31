Left retains DUTA hold as Rajib Ray re-elected chief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Left-leaning Rajib Ray was elected president of Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) for a second term on Friday, officials said.

Ray, who teaches at Kirori Mal College and belongs to the left-affiliated Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), defeated AK Bhagi of the National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF), which is affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party, by a margin of 269 votes. Ray polled 3,750 votes while Bhagi, a teacher at Dayal Singh College, secured 3,481 votes.

Polling took place on Thursday and witnessed a turnout of 82.36 per cent.

Ray was elected in 2017 as DUTA president and has secured a second term. The DUTA president has a tenure of two years.

Four NDTF candidates were elected to the 15-member DUTA Executive Council, while three candidates each of the DTF and Academics for Action and Development (AAD) won. Two members of the Indian National Teachers Congress (INTEC) were also elected.

Those elected to the Council were Abha Dev Habib (DTF), Mahendra Kumar Meena (NDTF), Alok Ranjan Pandey (Academics for Action and Development), Jitendra Kumar Meena (DTF), Harendra Kumar Singh (NDTF), Looke Kumari Khanna (NDTF), Rajinder Singh (University Teachers’ Forum), Udaibir Singh (INTEC), Ravi Kant (Social Democratic Teachers’ Front), Rahul Kumar (AAD), Vivek Chaudhary (INTEC), Prem Chand (AAD), VS Dixit (DTF), Tarun Kumar Garg (NDTF), and Pappu Ram Meena (Common Teachers’ Front).

Five left in fray for JNUSU top post

Five nominees remain in the fray for the post of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president after the nomination of an independent candidate was cancelled on Friday when it was found that a proctorial inquiry had been carried out against him.

The Proctorial Enquiry Committee of the university had slapped a D10,000 fine on Raghavendra Mishra on August 7 for allegedly being involved in a brawl with a student, sources said. The Grievance Redressal Cell of the university directed the Election Committee on Thursday to cancel Mishra’s candidature.