Man dies after being beaten in road rage case in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In an alleged incident of road rage, a 23-year-old man was thrashed to death after a quarrel over giving way to a motorcyclist in Maujpur area of northeast Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night. Police have arrested an accused while one juvenile has also been apprehended in the case.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Singh, a resident of Maujpur, who was beaten up by two people over the issue of giving way. Singh was a supplier of gravel.

"We got the information at around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday from GTB Hospital that one person, who was rushed to the hospital, has been declared brought dead. During investigation, it came to light that Singh was returning home around 10.30 p.m. on Friday. In the area, he had a quarrel with some people of the same locality over giving way to the motorcycle. During the quarrel, he sustained injuries," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

Following the scuffle, he went to his house and was sleeping when he felt some dizziness and vomited. He was rushed to the hospital around 1.30 a.m. where he was declared brought dead, police said.

"A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Jafrabad police station."

Further investigation is underway, said Thakur.