After JNU, now DU bans protests on campus, student bodies call it dictatorial 

Delhi University wing of the All India Students' Association (AISA) has rejected the notice from the Proctor's office calling it the "dictatorial attitude of the Delhi University administration". Delhi University students have been told not to occupy university premises for protest and dharnas to help maintain discipline as "these acts cause disruption in academic activities".

The students' association completely rejected the advisory issued by the Delhi University's proctor office on putting a complete ban on protests and dharna in the Delhi University campus. "Putting ban on protests and dharnas exposes the dictatorial attitude of the Delhi University administration. It is a direct attempt to criminalise student's dissent and political activities on the university campus. The advisory must be seen as part of the ruling BJP Government's larger attempt to suppress the student's protest in campuses and to gag them in submission when it is destroying academic freedom in campuses and initiating its anti-students policies of seat cut, reservation cut and fund cut," said Kawalpreet Kaur, President, AISA.

Citing protests and dharnas as an act of indiscipline is nothing but laughable, said Kawalpreet, as peaceful protests and dharnas are fundamental rights of citizens. "The advisory infringes on free speech, expression and liberty of students," she said.

The advisory in this regard was issued by the university's proctor Neetu Sehgal on Saturday, directing students not to occupy premises of departments, library, administrative blocks etc. "These acts cause disruption of academic activities as well as day to day functioning of the respective offices...causing disruption in any manner of the academic functioning of the university amounts to an act of gross indiscipline as per an ordinance of the Delhi University Act 1922," it read.

The AISA, in a statement, appealed to students to reject the advisory. "We will be planning a mode of protest soon. Students need to come together to step up and save the right to dissent and protest on campuses," added Kawalpreet.