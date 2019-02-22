Cut-off mark for SC students set higher than general category in this recruitment exam

By Online Desk

In a recruitment exam conducted to appoint science teachers in government schools in Delhi, the cut-off marks for the Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates was set higher than that for the general category.

The Delhi Directorate of Education-conducted test to fill 222 vacancies in various institutions set 80.96 as the qualifying mark for general category candidates, while it was 85.45 for the SC category.

While the Scheduled Tribes (ST) was given the lowest cut-off mark of 69.31, the OBC (Other Backward Class) category, which is usually a few marks below that for the general, was fixed at 12 less than the SC cut-off, an NDTV report stated.

The qualification mark for such examinations is usually set based on factors like reservation percentage, number of vacancies etc. The cut-off mark for reserved category students is usually lower than that for general category students.