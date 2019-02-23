Editors Guild condemns abuse and intimidation of journalists

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India has condemned abuse and intimidation of journalists in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls, and urged the government to take the necessary steps to bring the abusers to book.

The strong condemnation from the Editors Guild on Friday came days after the alleged harassment of journalist Barkha Dutt on social media. Dutt alleged that she had received threat calls and had been harassed on social media after she offered to help Kashmiris who were being targeted following the Pulwama terror attack. Several other senior journalists have also been targeted on social media with abuse and intimidation.

The Guild, in a statement, said it strongly condemned the tirade of abuse and intimidation. “Since much of this is being done through social media, especially Twitter, the Guild urges their respective managements to exercise due caution and a sense of responsibility,” the statement said.