More parking space in Karol Bagh

The North civic body plans to ease traffic movement in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh by creating parking space spread across the area.

Published: 23rd February 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Parking complex

Representational image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The North civic body plans to ease traffic movement in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh by creating parking space spread across the area. North MCD’s Standing Committee chairman Veena Virmani along with Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone Kapil Rastogi and Chief Engineer Pradeep Bansal, took stock of the situation in the area. The move comes, days after a fire in a hotel in Karol Bagh in which 17 people lost their lives. The National Human Rights Commission had sent notice to various authorities after the incident.

“Tenders have been floated for development of parking areas at Rajendra Nagar and Shastri park in Karol Bagh,” a senior civic official said.Additional parking facility is planned to be built in Jhandewalan Extension area. “In Bank Street, Karol Bagh, existing parking of 70 ECS (equivalent car space) to be strengthened for 180 ECS. Traders association of the area has agreed to regulate and maintain the parking at nominal charges,” the civic body said.

In Dev Nagar, parking space for 100 cars is to be created on the vacant land from where the users will take e-rickshaw to the market, while in Bhooli Bhatiyari area. Parking for 50 ECS will be created behind the Sat Nagar cremation ground on the abandoned maintenance store.The civic body is making more parking facility especially in the areas where there is more footfalls.

