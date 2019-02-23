Over 10,000 tuberculosis patients avail of nutrition assistance scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 10,000 tuberculosis (TB) patients in Delhi have availed of monetary assistance under the Centre’s Nikshay Poshan scheme. However, with the total number of TB patients estimated to be much more in the national capital, experts said that there was a need for awareness regarding the scheme.

The Nikshay Poshan Yojana was launched by the government in April 2018 to achieve targets related to tuberculosis among the Sustainable Development Goal in the country by 2025. The scheme was launched for providing monetary assistance to TB patients to help them meet their nutritional needs.

By way of conditional cash transfer through direct benefit transfers, the scheme is also expected to help meet the out-of-pocket expenses of TB patients and mobilise patients for completion of their treatment.

Under it, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare provides nutritional support to a TB patient at the rate of `500 per month for the duration of the treatment.

As per the data, the government has reported a total of 10,795 beneficiaries who have been assisted by this scheme, with a total amount of Rs 1,21,52,000 spent in Delhi. In its report on the disease last year, the government had identified around 66,000 people suffering from TB in Delhi.

Lack of awareness about the scheme on the part of the patients and the stigma surrounding the disease remain two of the major reasons why more patients have not been able to take advantage of Nikshay Poshan.The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which shared data about the Nikshay Poshan scheme, said there was still scope for more individuals to be served under this scheme.

“Unlike most of the diseases that plague our generation today, tuberculosis is one that can be overcome by following the treatment protocols laid by the doctor, and strict vigilance over the progress of the disease. It is the prime duty and responsibility of TB-afflicted individuals and the medical fraternity to make use of all available resources to become a TB-free nation. The Nikshay Poshan Yojana offers the required medical, nutritional and financial support that is required to help see a patient through his TB treatment,” said Dr R V Asokan, Secretary General, IMA.

