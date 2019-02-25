Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to hike MSP for paddy and wheat

Published: 25th February 2019

New Anaj Mandi

A public consultation with farmers was held at New Anaj Mandi, Narela | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government plans to implement the Swaminathan committee report and offer higher minimum support price (MSP) to farmers.Under the proposed Mukhya Mantri Kisan Mitra Yojna, the MSP, which will be 50 per cent higher than the cost of production, is likely to be Rs 2,616 per quintal for wheat and Rs 2,667 per quintal for paddy, an official said.

“Based on all relevant factors and views, the MSP in respect to wheat and paddy has been decided in view of the higher production cost in Delhi compared with other states,” the state government said.
“The proposed MSP is higher than the Centre’s MSP by Rs 776 per quintal for wheat and Rs 897 per quintal for paddy” the official said. Development Minister Gopal Rai has directed his department to prepare a Cabinet note for the implementation of the scheme The Swaminathan Committee’s report recommends that the MSP should be at least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost of production for the benefit of farmers.

Based on the relevant factors, the MSP for wheat and paddy crops has been decided after considering the higher production cost in the national capital as compared to other states, they added.The decision, if implemented, could entail an additional liability of Rs 96.38 crore for the government. It would benefit around 20,000 farmer families, the official said.

An Agriculture Conference was convened under the chairmanship of Rai at the Delhi Secretariat on January 29 to discuss the recommendations of the Swaminathan report, an official said.In the meeting, Rai had discussed the modalities of MSP implementation in Delhi with farmers, tenant farmers and wheat and paddy traders, the official added.

20,000 families to benefit

The MSP for wheat and paddy crops has been decided after considering the higher production cost in the national capital as compared to other states. The decision, if it is implemented, could entail an additional liability of I96.38 crore for the government. It would benefit around 20,000 farmer families, an official said.

