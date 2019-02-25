Delhi High Court tells lower courts to speedily decide old cases

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court seems to be cracking the whip on district and trial courts on the issue of pending cases.In fresh orders issued to subordinate courts, the HC has asked the six district courts that come under it to allow a maximum of three adjournments in civil cases that are 10 years old or older, and to proactively target these cases in a bid to clear them.

Further, it has asked six trial courts to follow a strict no-adjournment policy in civil cases, which would help dispose of cases speedily. The directive fixed a time limit of up to eight years for wrapping up civil cases and up to three years to finish criminal ones. The time limits would help reduce the backlog of 2.45 crore cases pending in trial courts in the country.

According to the Civil Procedure Code, a maximum of three adjournments can be granted during the trial of a civil case. However, this procedure is hardly adhered to.Sticking to such a procedure would also increase the pressure on prosecuting agencies to produce evidence and witnesses in a timely manner. The court felt long gaps between the depositions of a witness, his/her cross-examination and adjournments provided the accused ample opportunity to influence the witness.This would mean that going forward, a trial court has to hold proceedings every day once the witness starts deposition, till the cross-examination ends.

Trial courts start giving dates of judgment

Trial courts, acting swiftly on the HC’s orders, have started giving final dates of judgement in cases that have been going on for five to ten years.