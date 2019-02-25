Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court tells lower courts to speedily decide old cases

Further, it has asked six trial courts to follow a strict no-adjournment policy in civil cases, which would help dispose of cases speedily.  

Published: 25th February 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File | PTI)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court seems to be cracking the whip on district and trial courts on the issue of pending cases.In fresh orders issued to subordinate courts, the HC has asked the six district courts that come under it to allow a maximum of three adjournments in civil cases that are 10 years old or older, and to proactively target these cases in a bid to clear them.

Further, it has asked six trial courts to follow a strict no-adjournment policy in civil cases, which would help dispose of cases speedily.  The directive fixed a time limit of up to eight years for wrapping up civil cases and up to three years to finish criminal ones. The time limits would help reduce the backlog of 2.45 crore cases pending in trial courts in the country.

According to the Civil Procedure Code, a maximum of three adjournments can be granted during the trial of a civil case. However, this procedure is hardly adhered to.Sticking to such a procedure would also increase the pressure on prosecuting agencies to produce evidence and witnesses in a timely manner. The court felt long gaps between the depositions of a witness, his/her cross-examination and adjournments provided the accused ample opportunity to influence the witness.This would mean that going forward, a trial court has to hold proceedings every day once the witness starts deposition, till the cross-examination ends.

Trial courts start giving dates of judgment

Trial courts, acting swiftly on the HC’s orders, have started giving final dates of judgement in cases that have been going on for five to ten years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi lower courts Delhi old cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp