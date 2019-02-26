Home Cities Delhi

Journalist Priya Ramani gets bail in MJ Akbar defamation case 

Journalist Priya Ramani was granted bail by a city court on Monday in a defamation case filed against her by former Union minister M J Akbar after she accused him of sexual misconduct.

Published: 26th February 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Courts in Delhi on Monday after getting bail in the defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Journalist Priya Ramani was granted bail by a city court on Monday in a defamation case filed against her by former Union minister MJ Akbar after she accused him of sexual misconduct.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted bail to Ramani and asked her to furnish a personal bond and surety of Rs 10,000 each. The court listed the matter for hearing on April 10.

Senior advocate Rebecca John told the court that her client, Ramani, was entitled to bail as defamation is a bailable offence. The journalist also submitted an application seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance in the case, which was opposed by lawyers appearing for Akbar.

Akbar’s name had cropped up on social media during the height of the #MeToo campaign in India last year. Ramani had come out against the journalist-turned-politician to reveal in October last year that an article she wrote in 2017 about an unnamed editor’s ‘predatory’ behaviour was in fact Akbar.

Later, Akbar had denied the allegations, saying they were “false and imaginary”.  He then resigned as the Minister of State for External Affairs and stated he would “seek justice in a court of law” in a “personal capacity”. 

“As women, we feel vindicated by MJ Akbar’s resignation. I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court #metoo,” Ramani had tweeted.

The statements of seven witnesses, including that of Akbar, have been recorded in the defamation case. “My next court date is April 10...it will now be my turn to tell my story. The truth is my defence,” Ramani told the waiting media persons outside the court.

How it unfolded

  •  Akbar’s name cropped up during the height of the #MeToo campaign last year
  •  Ramani identified Akbar as the unnamed editor regarding his ‘predatory’ behaviour
  •  Later, Akbar had denied the allegations, saying they were ‘false and imaginary’
  •  Akbar resigned from the Cabinet. Filed defamation case against Ramani
