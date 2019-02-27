Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC initiates PIL to look into Karol Bagh hotel fire

The court took up the issue as a PIL after it received a letter from Tushar Sahdev and Raman Kalra, who had claimed that the hotel was not complying with the Supreme Court directives.

Published: 27th February 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Delhi government, the police and the fire department on a PIL it has initiated to look into the Hotel Arpit Palace fire which killed 17 people.
Apart from the government, the police, and the fire department, a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao also issued notice to the North civic body and Arpit Palace, seeking their response on whether the Karol Bagh hotel was functioning illegally in violation of licensing norms.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on August 5. The court took up the issue as a PIL after it received a letter from Tushar Sahdev and Raman Kalra, who had claimed that the hotel was not complying with the Supreme Court directives on having more than one exit and entry point.

Also, the duo claimed the hotel was located on a narrow road as against the norms in the Master Plan that stipulates such establishments be set up near roads with a minimum 80 ft width.With Agency inputs
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hotel Arpit Palace fire Karol Bagh Fire Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp