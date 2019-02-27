Delhi HC initiates PIL to look into Karol Bagh hotel fire

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Delhi government, the police and the fire department on a PIL it has initiated to look into the Hotel Arpit Palace fire which killed 17 people.

Apart from the government, the police, and the fire department, a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao also issued notice to the North civic body and Arpit Palace, seeking their response on whether the Karol Bagh hotel was functioning illegally in violation of licensing norms.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on August 5. The court took up the issue as a PIL after it received a letter from Tushar Sahdev and Raman Kalra, who had claimed that the hotel was not complying with the Supreme Court directives on having more than one exit and entry point.

Also, the duo claimed the hotel was located on a narrow road as against the norms in the Master Plan that stipulates such establishments be set up near roads with a minimum 80 ft width.


