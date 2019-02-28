Accused moves Delhi HC for quashing court order 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A retired IRCTC official has moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of an order that took cognizance of a charge sheet filed against him in an IRCTC case in which RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members are among those accused.

Former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife, retired IRCTC officers P K Goyal, Rakesh Saxena, Asthana and R K Goyal, and also Vijay and Vinay Kochhar - both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel - are among the other accused in the case.

The petition by Vinod Kumar Asthana, in which he sought setting aside of the trial court order on the ground that no requisite sanction was taken to prosecute him, is likely to be heard on Thursday.

Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and others, including Asthana, were summoned by a trial court on July 30 last year in the case related to irregularities in grant of operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

Asthana, a former group general manager of IRCTC, contended that the trial court failed to appreciate that prima facie there was no evidence against him.