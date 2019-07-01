Delhi's Hindu Rao doctors threaten strike after colleague beaten by patient's family 

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors in Bara Hindu Rao hospital have decided to go on strike from Monday after a doctor was beaten up by the family of a deceased patient on Saturday night in the hospital.

According to the resident doctors, one doctor suffered a serious injury on his head, while another doctor had his clothes torn.

Dr Rahul Chaudhary, president of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA), told The Morning Standard that the body had given an ultimatum of 24 hours to the administrative authority demanding security for the doctors.

“Although an FIR was registered, it was not done under the Act introduced by the State government where the authority will have to file the case on behalf of the doctor. If the authority doesn’t respond, then we will go on strike from Monday,” Dr Chaudhary said. Dr Manish Jain, joint secretary of the RDA, said, “We cannot work in such a threatening situation.”