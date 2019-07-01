Summer blast: Delhi schools extend break for students up till 8th standard

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government on Sunday extended the summer vacation in schools for children studying up to Class 8th by another week in view of the sudden rise in day temperatures.

The summer vacations for Delhi schools had started on May 12 and were scheduled to end on June 30. “Summer holidays are being extended for a week up to 8th standard in schools. Children’s schools will now open from 8th July,” Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Classes for students above Class 8 will resume as earlier decided on July 1.

“As severe heat wave conditions are prevailing in Delhi, the summer vacation for all students studying in classes nursery to class 8 in all government, government aided and unaided recognised schools is extended till July 6. Schools will open from July 8,” read a Delhi government letter.

Neighbouring Haryana also extended summer vacation for all schools by a week due to the summer heat.